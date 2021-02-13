$76.77 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will post $76.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $74.94 million and the highest is $79.83 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted sales of $74.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $310.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.69 million to $313.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $339.25 million, with estimates ranging from $336.00 million to $343.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several research firms have weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $857.63 million, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92.

In other news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

