8,036 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TKR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in The Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 1,379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $4,225,198.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,727 shares of company stock valued at $10,652,506. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.84. The stock had a trading volume of 621,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). The Timken had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

