9,250 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Bought by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 364,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1,872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ACIW shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $266,353.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 29,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $969,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,899 shares in the company, valued at $12,912,360.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 515,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,669. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.01.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

