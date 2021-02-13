$941.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post sales of $941.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $992.80 million and the lowest is $850.00 million. Hub Group reported sales of $838.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hub Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.42.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,715. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $61.37.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 85,347 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

