9,655 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Bought by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of APAM opened at $52.59 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.34%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

