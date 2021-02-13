982 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,103 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,435,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.91 and a 200-day moving average of $187.19. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $347.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

