$99.15 Million in Sales Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will report $99.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $98.20 million to $100.70 million. LivePerson reported sales of $79.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $363.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $362.70 million to $365.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $447.50 million, with estimates ranging from $437.50 million to $456.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $8,611,240.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 417,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,894,633 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in LivePerson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $71.38. 347,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,166. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

