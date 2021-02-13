Aaron Wealth Advisors Invests $633,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD stock opened at $277.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.