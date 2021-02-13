AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELUXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DNB Markets raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered AB Electrolux (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

ELUXY opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.80.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

