Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $228.92

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.92 and traded as high as $233.00. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 80,071 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £402.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 229.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 205.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

About Aberdeen Asian Income Fund (LON:AAIF)

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

