Acuitas Investments LLC Buys 3,110 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. First Internet Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.5% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INBK. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 73,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 214,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 255.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $31.25 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $34.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $306.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $31.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.17 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on INBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

In related news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $279,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

