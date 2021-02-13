Acuitas Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Acuitas Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,906 shares during the period. Citi Trends accounts for about 1.6% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citi Trends stock opened at $66.75 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $676.78 million, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.06.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 1,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $61,740.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,312.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christina Short sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $107,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

