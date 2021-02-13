Acuitas Investments LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Misonix comprises 1.9% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Misonix worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 220.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 208,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 39,625 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 38,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Misonix by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Misonix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSON opened at $17.52 on Friday. Misonix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

