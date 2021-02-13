Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 34,041 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Acuitas Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 34,041 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,545,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 478,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,378,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Natural Gas Services Group news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares in the company, valued at $853,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.29 million, a PE ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $9.21. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.77 million for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

