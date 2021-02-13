Acuitas Investments LLC Sells 8,830 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,830 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Red Violet worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Red Violet by 472.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Red Violet by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red Violet during the second quarter valued at $269,000. 24.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDVT stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $318.21 million, a P/E ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 28.21%.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

