Acuitas Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Acuitas Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 139,100 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 0.38% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 739.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 220.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 364,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 251,171 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVC opened at $15.68 on Friday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $353.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $264.18 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

