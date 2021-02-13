Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Adient from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.36.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.83. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Adient’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,185,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,152,000 after purchasing an additional 381,935 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in Adient by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,470,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,209,000 after purchasing an additional 158,229 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Adient by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,194,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,287,000 after purchasing an additional 78,822 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Adient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,017,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.