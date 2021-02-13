Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADNT shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of Adient stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. The company had a trading volume of 983,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23. Adient has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $38.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Adient by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Adient by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 122,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Adient by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

