Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Shares of WMS opened at $100.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 195,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $12,658,247.12. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,966,863 shares of company stock valued at $146,884,642. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

