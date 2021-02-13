Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $0.96. Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 54,671 shares.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$132.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05.

About Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN)

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

