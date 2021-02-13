AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.01 Million Stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,964,000 after acquiring an additional 407,772 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,232,000 after acquiring an additional 114,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.75 and a 200-day moving average of $113.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of -70.14 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXAS. UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,605 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

