AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 11,094 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.87. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

