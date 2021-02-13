AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 330 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $185.92 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.01 and a 1 year high of $230.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.20.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.