AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 2,625 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The AES were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The AES by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of The AES by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in The AES by 1.4% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The AES by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in The AES by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The AES alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

AES stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The AES Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.