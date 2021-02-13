Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADYEN. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €860.80 ($1,012.71).

