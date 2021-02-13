AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Linde by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after buying an additional 662,883 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,298,000 after buying an additional 470,403 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,741,000 after buying an additional 429,465 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after buying an additional 403,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Linde by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,207,000 after buying an additional 325,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $252.68 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $274.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.01 and its 200 day moving average is $248.38. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

