AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 474 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 40.1% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,527,000 after acquiring an additional 100,460 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 344,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 158,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 20.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of NV5 Global by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 72,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. Roth Capital boosted their target price on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.75, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.99. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $103.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total value of $2,126,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 158,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,210,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

