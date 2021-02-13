AE Wealth Management LLC Has $547,000 Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.53.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $118.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.06, for a total value of $539,872.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,781.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,366,716 shares of company stock valued at $398,640,017 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

