AE Wealth Management LLC Invests $481,000 in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TCF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,756 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332,170 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 482,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 246,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after acquiring an additional 244,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.79. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $44.81.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.