AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cloudera by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,928,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

In other Cloudera news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 96,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,355,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,122.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,932 shares of company stock valued at $8,985,260 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $18.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.