AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,452,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 174.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Cambium Networks in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cambium Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of CMBM opened at $41.87 on Friday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 155.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Cambium Networks news, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 170,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,103,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,540,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,472,334. Insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

