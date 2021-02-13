AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,540 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 220.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,302,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,410,000 after purchasing an additional 896,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,073,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after purchasing an additional 347,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,579,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 163,993 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 174,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 147,356 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 46.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 143,400 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $53.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $55.18.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.