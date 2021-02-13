Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives $20.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

AEGXF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Aecon Group from $19.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group raised their price target on Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AEGXF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.51. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $15.45.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

