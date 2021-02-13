Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,745 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 352,973 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Aegion were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Aegion by 204.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $21.45 on Friday. Aegion Co. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $660.08 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, SVP Mark Menghini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegion Co. (NASDAQ:AEGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.