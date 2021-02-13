Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to $40.00 at Scotiabank

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AGGZF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $35.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

