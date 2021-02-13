Agree Realty Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.207 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Agree Realty has increased its dividend payment by 18.8% over the last three years. Agree Realty has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Agree Realty to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day moving average of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

