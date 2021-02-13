Agriterra (LON:AGTA) Shares Gap Up to $5.60

Agriterra Limited (LON:AGTA) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.90. Agriterra shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,309.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of £892,105.20 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33.

Agriterra Company Profile (LON:AGTA)

Agriterra Limited invests in, develops, and operates agricultural projects in Africa. It operates in two divisions, Grain and Beef. The company produces and exports beef; and processes and sells maize flour under the DECA brand. It also operates an abattoir at Chimoio and various retail units across Mozambique.

