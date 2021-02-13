Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Market Cap Hits $59.19 Million

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 27.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $2.37 or 0.00005046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $59.19 million and $1.75 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,919.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.78 or 0.03840178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.43 or 0.00454881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $626.67 or 0.01335633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.31 or 0.00546289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.75 or 0.00513114 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.25 or 0.00373517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00029979 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aidos Kuneen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

