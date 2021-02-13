Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Sets New 1-Year High at $219.89

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $219.89 and last traded at $218.28, with a volume of 85700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $211.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.65.

Get Airbnb alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,514,000.

About Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.