Akash Network Price Tops $3.53 on Exchanges (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded up 53.6% against the dollar. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $127.17 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00007426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00060906 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00276854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00088231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00088352 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.55 or 0.97926561 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00062907 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 121,135,097 coins and its circulating supply is 35,983,544 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Buying and Selling Akash Network

Akash Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.