Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.40-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-890 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $900.07 million.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.39.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albany International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

