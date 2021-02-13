Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $101.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $164.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $4,995,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 40,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

