Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.79 and the highest is $3.49. Alexion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $3.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $15.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.77 to $19.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALXN. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.28.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $158.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $162.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

