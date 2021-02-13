Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alico, Inc. is an agribusiness company operating in Central and Southwest Florida. The company is involved in various operations and activities including citrus fruit production, cattle ranching, sugarcane and sod production, and forestry. The company also leases land for farming, cattle grazing, recreation, and oil exploration. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALCO. Roth Capital started coverage on Alico in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Alico from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. Alico has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter. Alico had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 25.58%. On average, analysts predict that Alico will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alico news, major shareholder Remy W. Trafelet sold 49,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $1,547,613.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 92,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 320.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 197.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 27.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Alico during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

