ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.5% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $82.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

