Alley Co LLC Acquires 13,497 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,497 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 355.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 48,512 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 46,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 16,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.08. 4,332,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.11 and a 200 day moving average of $55.02. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.