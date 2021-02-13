Alley Co LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Alley Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 110,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $55.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.01. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

