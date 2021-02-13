Alley Co LLC Buys 406,146 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alley Co LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 302.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 540,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,146 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.7% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $41,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.13. 5,787,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,344. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

