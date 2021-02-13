Alley Co LLC Purchases 692 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ecolab by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.71.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $219.88. 1,001,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,386. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $214.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of -59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,120,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 148,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $32,654,631.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,726,962.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Recommended Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.