Alley Co LLC Sells 381 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Alley Co LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy makes up about 2.1% of Alley Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alley Co LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $31,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Barclays increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

XEL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,574,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,112. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.05. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

